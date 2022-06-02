 NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Macon, Ga. Charitable Organizations
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Macon, Ga. Charitable Organizations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Five Star Collision, recently donated two refurbished vehicles to two deserving Macon, Ga., charitable organizations via the NABC Recycled Rides program.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia was presented a 2017 Ford Edge to help deliver service to area residents in need.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences received a 2015 Toyota Highlander to help share educational programming with Macon-area children. The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia was presented a 2017 Ford Edge to help deliver service to area residents in need.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences received a 2015 Toyota Highlander to help share educational programming with Macon-area children.

The presentation was held at the Five Star Collision Center in Macon. Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars. In 2022, GEICO has donated more than 50 vehicles to the Recycled Rides program.

“This is the fourth giveaway we’ve held this year — and we’ve got two more scheduled,” said Charel Lock, operations manager for Five Star Collision Centers. “This is something very close to my heart, so we try to give back to our community as often as we can.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

