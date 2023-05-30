NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Orlando Families

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Classic Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando women to provide them independence and the ability to work, get to school and participate in family activities. The presentation was held at Classic Collision at 1109 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, Fla.

“As part of the Classic Collision team and a member of this community, we are honored to give back to these two mothers and their children,” said Jim O’Neill, area vice president – Florida, Classic Collision. “Thank you to GEICO for donating these vehicles, and to all of our partners like Enterprise, Auto Zone and Hertz for making this possible. And, a special thank you to One More Child for the work they do for single mothers in need.”

The two deserving recipients were:

Michelle Campbell, a hard-working mother of two who is currently a nurse at Central Florida Heath Care working toward furthering her career in the medical field. Her mission is to become a homeowner to ensure she has a stable home for her children. She knows she must have reliable transportation to continue moving forward with her goals. Her current car needed so many repairs that it kept her from meeting her financial goals. Campbell is an example to all moms and she’s always ready to help other moms. Her positive attitude and willingness to help others continuously shines a light on her character. This gift of reliable transportation will allow her to further her education, care for her family and continue to give back to others.

Zandavia Brown, a mother of a two-year-old with a baby on the way who is a hard worker who has made significant progress through the Single Moms program. Zandavia works full-time and attends classes to continue to grow personally and financially. Her goal is to become independent and give her children a better life, however the lack reliable transportation limited her day-to-day opportunities. She used rideshare transportation before receiving the Recycled Ride since the bus system did not run the hours she worked. The new vehicle will help her get to work and take her children to daycare, doctor appointments and the grocery store.

“Through the generosity of GEICO and the hard work of the Classic Collision team, we were able to present two beautiful refurbished vehicles to these two families,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “The smiles on their faces and tears of joy tell the story of how together we are changing and saving lives.”

Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Enterprise, Auto Zone and Hertz.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.