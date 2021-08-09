NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Two Deserving Dallas Recipients

Two deserving Dallas residents recently experienced a life-changing event – the presentation of two vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program and the United Recyclers Group conference, along with car donors Farmers Insurance and collision repair partners Town East Ford and Trophy Nissan, both Berkshire Hathaway Automotive companies.

The presentation was held as part of the URG Training Conference at the Dallas Hyatt Regency in Dallas on Aug. 6. NABC Immediate Past Chair Darren Huggins, who is national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, served as the emcee for the presentation. He was joined by Brian Driehorst, member of the NABC Board of Directors and vice president of sales for Original One Parts, Sandi Freeman, program manager for NABC Recycled Rides, and Don Porter, CEO of URG.

“First, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Farmers Insurance for donating these two vehicles – and applaud them for donating some 173 vehicles to the NABC Recycled Rides program over the years,” said Huggins. “Our industry, from the recycling people to the collision people to the car dealers, are the very best people I’ve ever met, and it’s no different here today. I’m very proud that two of our Berkshire Hathaway Automotive shops repaired these vehicles and thank the team members at both shops who volunteered their time to restore them for our deserving recipients. I’m also proud that our Berkshire Hathaway Automotive shops have done more than 30 NABC Recycled Rides in this market, and that NABC has presented some 112 vehicles here in Dallas. In the coming months, we’ll present our 3,000th vehicle as an organization, and that isn’t possible without the support of the folks in this room and the generosity of the collision repair industry as a whole.”