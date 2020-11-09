NABC Elects New Board Members at 2020 Annual Meeting

At the 2020 National Auto Body Council (NABC) Annual Meeting, the NABC held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing three board members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed four new members to the NABC Board.
Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
- Brian Newberry, vice president of franchise development, Driven Brands Collision Group
- Katie Pharr, industry consultant
- Paul Williams, vice president of business development, Honk for Help
The re-elected board members include:
- Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, All Star Auto Lights
- Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation
- Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance
The 2020-2021 NABC Board of Directors includes:
- Anthony Natale, president, Nexterra
- Barry Barbee, CEO, Connected Claims Services
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
- Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, All Star Auto Lights
- Brian Newberry, vice president of franchise development, CARSTAR
- Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
- Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR
- Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance
- Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
- Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance
- Katie Pharr, industry consultant
- Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems
- Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation
- Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket
- Kristle Bollans, director of replacement accounts, the Hertz Corporation
- Luke Harris, associate vice president of innovation, USAA
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
- Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com
- Paul Williams, vice president of Business Development, Honk for Help
The NABC Executive Committee adds two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:
- Clint Marlow – chairman
- Matt Immerfall – vice-chair of industry involvement
- Elizabeth Stein – vice-chair of community involvement
- Kristle Bollans – secretary
- Brian Driehorst – treasurer
- Doug Schlueter – director-at-large
- Darren Huggins – immediate past president
“We have accomplished a great deal in 2020 during a challenging year and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Arlo Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kerry Angers and Randy Wittig for their years of service.”