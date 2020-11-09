NABC Elects New Board Members at 2020 Annual Meeting

At the 2020 National Auto Body Council (NABC) Annual Meeting, the NABC held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing three board members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed four new members to the NABC Board.

Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop

Brian Newberry, vice president of franchise development, Driven Brands Collision Group

Katie Pharr, industry consultant

Paul Williams, vice president of business development, Honk for Help

The re-elected board members include:

Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, All Star Auto Lights

Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation

Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance

The 2020-2021 NABC Board of Directors includes:

Anthony Natale, president, Nexterra

Barry Barbee, CEO, Connected Claims Services

Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop

Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, All Star Auto Lights

Brian Newberry, vice president of franchise development, CARSTAR

Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance

Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA

Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR

Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance

Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers

Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance

Katie Pharr, industry consultant

Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems

Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation

Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket

Kristle Bollans, director of replacement accounts, the Hertz Corporation

Luke Harris, associate vice president of innovation, USAA

Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights

Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com

Paul Williams, vice president of Business Development, Honk for Help

The NABC Executive Committee adds two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:

Clint Marlow – chairman

Matt Immerfall – vice-chair of industry involvement

Elizabeth Stein – vice-chair of community involvement

Kristle Bollans – secretary

Brian Driehorst – treasurer

Doug Schlueter – director-at-large

Darren Huggins – immediate past president

“We have accomplished a great deal in 2020 during a challenging year and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Arlo Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kerry Angers and Randy Wittig for their years of service.”