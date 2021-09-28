The National Auto Body Council (NABC) held a First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event for more than 35 first responders from Burkeville, Va., on Sept. 11 – the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the U.S.
The event educated first responders from Burkeville, Farmville, Amelia and Mattoax fire departments on the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Burkeville and surrounding areas, all thanks to F.R.E.E., Burkeville Body Shop, USAA Insurance and Interstate HURST Jaws of Life.
When drivers in Burkeville area have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.
The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.
Burkeville Body Shop hosted more than two dozen first responders from Burkeville, Farmville, Amelia and Mattoax fire departments at a special NABC F.R.E.E.™ instruction program on September 11 to help ensure Burkeville drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.