 NABC F.R.E.E. Program Teaches Kentucky First Responders New Skills

The NABC F.R.E.E event taught more than 30 first responders the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently held a First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event at Glaser’s Collision Centers in Bullitt County, Ky., where more than 30 first responders learned the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims.

Glaser’s Collision Centers, along with Nationwide Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems, hosted first responders from five different fire department to help ensure drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

“The information and hands-on training provided to us was extremely important to help us save lives when we are challenged in real life extrication,” said Captain Nick Dachille of the Zoneton Fire Protection District. “We wish to thank Glaser’s Collision Center and High-Tech Rescue for hosting this valuable training.”

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

“Hosting this event to help first responders better their skills to extricate people in a car accident was an easy decision,” said Aaron Glaser, owner of Glaser’s Collision Centers. “Timing is critical, and our first responders need to have the best training and be ready when that time comes.”

Nationwide provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

