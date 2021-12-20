NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donated Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA

Click Here to Read More

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan donated by the NABC, Farmers Insurance, local agent Daiju Yoshino and Fix Auto Poway to the Mission Valley YMCA.

Yoshino, a board member of the Mission Valley YMCA, learned that the maintenance team was stretched thin with limited resources to handle the repairs and upkeep of the facilities that serve so many families. Getting the team to all the facilities without transportation proved a major challenge. Yoshino spearheaded the effort to find a vehicle to help meet the YMCA’s needs and identify a local collision repair professional to refurbish it.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.