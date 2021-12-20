 NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donated Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donated Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA

on

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

on

Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

on

Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

Trending Now

Associations: SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals

News: CCG Closes 2021 Eclipsing 700 Locations Nationwide

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donated Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Farmers Insurance, local agent Daiju Yoshino and Fix Auto Poway, recently donated a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan to the Mission Valley YMCA via the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan donated by the NABC, Farmers Insurance, local agent Daiju Yoshino and Fix Auto Poway to the Mission Valley YMCA.

Yoshino, a board member of the Mission Valley YMCA, learned that the maintenance team was stretched thin with limited resources to handle the repairs and upkeep of the facilities that serve so many families. Getting the team to all the facilities without transportation proved a major challenge. Yoshino spearheaded the effort to find a vehicle to help meet the YMCA’s needs and identify a local collision repair professional to refurbish it.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Advertisement

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Consolidators: Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters in Contest

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Mountain, Pacific Northwest States

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business