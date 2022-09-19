NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Outing a Success

Avid golfers from the collision repair industry and local St. Louis businesses had an opportunity to tee it up recently at the legendary Boone Valley Golf Club for the NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise.

The second-place winning team with a score of 59: Jeff Wessels, Michael Arcuri, David Wehunt and Ozzie Smith St. Louis legends Ozzie Smith, St. Louis Cardinals’ “Wizard of Oz” and MLB Hall of Famer, and Jackie Smith, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals (NFL) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, were on hand for the festivities. Boone Valley Golf Club is one of the premier private golf resorts in St. Louis. The 18-hole club was founded by Robert Ross and was built by golf course architect PB Dye, son of celebrated golf course architect Pete Dye. Host to PGA, LPGA and USGA events, the challenging layout offers spectacular views and an incredible experience for golfers.

When the dust settled in the sold-out event, there was a three-way tie, which was settled in a scorecard playoff. Winners of the event included: 1st Place — Score: 59 . Jeremiah Essmyer and Jeff Moellering with their teammates

. Jeremiah Essmyer and Jeff Moellering with their teammates 2nd Place — Score: 59 . Jeff Wessels, Michael Arcuri, David Wehunt and Ozzie Smith

. Jeff Wessels, Michael Arcuri, David Wehunt and Ozzie Smith 3rd Place — Score: 59. Darin Mongler, Tyler Peasel, Drew Smith and Austin Rhoades The winners of the longest drive contest were Jim Hanneman and Julie Fernandez. Closest to the pin winners were Jason Shy at 2’3″ and Marty Fitz at 9’5″. The NABC Drive Out Distraction putting contest was won by Greg Gettman.

As part of the awards ceremony, NABC held a live auction for autographed Ozzie Smith jerseys and baseballs, an autographed Albert Pujols baseball and two autographed Jackie Smith footballs. Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners hosted a Recycled Rides event, presenting vehicles to three deserving local veterans and military families in need. Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $42 million.

