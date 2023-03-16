NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Phoenix Mom

The National Auto Body Council (NABC, along with Allstate, Maaco and Meineke, recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Phoenix, Ariz., mother so she can take care of her family as part of NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the Marriott Phoenix Airport as part of the I-CAR western regional meeting. The deserving recipient was selected by Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.

“It was a real pleasure for me and my partners to participate in the NABC Recycled Rides program and see the reaction of the recipient when the vehicle was unveiled,” said Jake Brown, co-president of Freedom Brands, owners of Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting and Meineke Car Care in Deer Valley, Ariz. “We are committed to give back to the community and support those in need, so we plan to refurbish three more vehicles for the NABC program this year.”

The recipient of the 2019 Nissan Maxima is a divorced, single mother who, with the help of Family Promise, has been successfully working through a difficult time in her life. The gift of a car will offer her reliable transportation to work to take care of her 6-year-old daughter,

“This vehicle is truly a blessing to our client, who is determined to create a safe and secure life for herself and her child,” said Kathy Kaplan, programs director for Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. “She is hard working, reliable and committed to her success. This wonderful gift will be the next step toward her financial freedom and security. She will be able to accept the job offer that she couldn’t take before because of a lack of transportation and the long distance involved. We are so grateful to all the people involved in making this possible.”

Many members of the NABC and their vendors contributed to this event, including Allstate, who donated the vehicle, I-CAR, who sponsored the event, Maaco and Meineke, who made the repairs, and other partners that contributed to the repairs, including: Advance Auto Parts; Arizona Auto Parts; Discount Tires; Dirty Dog’s Detailing; Interstate Battery; LKQ; Service Champ; and 1-800 Charity Cars.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

