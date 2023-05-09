 NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Raleigh-Area Recipient

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Raleigh-Area Recipient

The NABC, along with GEICO, Enterprise and CARSTAR Autobody of Cleveland, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Raleigh, N.C., resident.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Enterprise and CARSTAR Autobody of Cleveland, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Raleigh, N.C., resident via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at CARSTAR Autobody of Cleveland, owned by Jason Zander, Kevin Zander and Billy Clifton. GEICO donated a 2018 Ford Focus, which was refurbished by the CARSTAR team. Enterprise provided additional support for the family.

The recipient, Joshua Manning, was nominated by Tom Bets of Christian Fellowship Home. Christian Fellowship Home is dedicated to transforming and guiding the community. 

The presentation of the Ford Focus will improve the Manning family’s quality of life and will allow Manning and his wife to get their three children to school on time and help ease the challenges both parents face commuting to their jobs. 

“I appreciate everyone involved with this event,” said Manning. “I am so thankful to receive the support. My wife and daughters will be thrilled with the spaciousness of the vehicle.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars and NAPA Auto Part.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

