NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Kansas City Mom

The National Auto Body Council, along with GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke Car Care and Premiere Services, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a Kansas City mother and her special-needs child via the Recycled Rides program.

The recipient, Tyisha Russell, was selected by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. Russell is a single mother to four children, Alliyah (age 15), Alaysia (age 7), Josiah (age 4), and Jeremiah (2). Alliyah remains severely injured after a car accident in 2020 shattered her spinal cord, and Josiah has had a dislocated collarbone since birth. The injuries keep Russell on the road often between doctors’ appointments and getting the children back and forth from their schools.

“I had very unreliable transportation before and I recently had to let a job go because of my car issues,” said Russell. “I am still in shock that this car is mine. I also feel super excited and blessed because I really need this for me and my babies.”

Russell and her family also received a trunk load of groceries donated by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

“We’re honored to present Tyisha and her family with this new vehicle and very thankful to GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke and Premiere Services for making it possible,” said Doug Schlueter, committee co-chair for NABC Recycled Rides. “As a resident of Kansas City, I’m particularly proud to see my hometown come together to give back to someone in our community and help them on their journey to independence.”

The vehicle was donated by GEICO, and repairs were made by CARSTAR Metcalf and Meineke Car Care, with four brand new tires donated by Premiere Services.

“Premiere Services is fortunate to have received more than 30 years of support from our peers in the auto repair and insurance industries, and we are grateful for the ability to give back,” said Chris Sestito, COO of Premiere Services. “Part of our brand promise is ‘Restoring your peace of mind’, so we are thankful that NABC Recycled Rides has allowed us to help provide peace of mind to this deserving mother and her children by inviting us to be part of its wonderful program.”

For more information on NABC, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.