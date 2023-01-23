 NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Kansas City Mom

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Kansas City Mom

The NABC, along with GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke Car Care and Premiere Services, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a Kansas City mother and her special-needs child via the Recycled Rides program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council, along with GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke Car Care and Premiere Services, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a Kansas City mother and her special-needs child via the Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

The recipient, Tyisha Russell, was selected by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. Russell is a single mother to four children, Alliyah (age 15), Alaysia (age 7), Josiah (age 4), and Jeremiah (2). Alliyah remains severely injured after a car accident in 2020 shattered her spinal cord, and Josiah has had a dislocated collarbone since birth. The injuries keep Russell on the road often between doctors’ appointments and getting the children back and forth from their schools.

“I had very unreliable transportation before and I recently had to let a job go because of my car issues,” said Russell. “I am still in shock that this car is mine. I also feel super excited and blessed because I really need this for me and my babies.”

Russell and her family also received a trunk load of groceries donated by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

“We’re honored to present Tyisha and her family with this new vehicle and very thankful to GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke and Premiere Services for making it possible,” said Doug Schlueter, committee co-chair for NABC Recycled Rides. “As a resident of Kansas City, I’m particularly proud to see my hometown come together to give back to someone in our community and help them on their journey to independence.”

The vehicle was donated by GEICO, and repairs were made by CARSTAR Metcalf and Meineke Car Care, with four brand new tires donated by Premiere Services.

“Premiere Services is fortunate to have received more than 30 years of support from our peers in the auto repair and insurance industries, and we are grateful for the ability to give back,” said Chris Sestito, COO of Premiere Services. “Part of our brand promise is ‘Restoring your peace of mind’, so we are thankful that NABC Recycled Rides has allowed us to help provide peace of mind to this deserving mother and her children by inviting us to be part of its wonderful program.”

For more information on NABC, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

ASE will be hosting a free webinar titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Releases Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around the globe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Jan. 25

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Jan. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Rare Vehicle Painted with BASF Paint Receives Award

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible painted with Glasurit 55 Line won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals auto show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces New Officers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has announced its officers for its 2023 board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers