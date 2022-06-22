 NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents
NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents

News

NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donors and local representatives from Farmers Insurance, Allstate and GEICO and repair partners DFW Collision, Crest Cadillac and On the Road Garage, recently donated refurbished vehicles to three deserving Dallas residents via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The vehicle presentation was held in conjunction with the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, at Texas Star Golf Club in Euless, Texas.

“I’m honored and blessed, and this car will be a big help to me in my personal life and allow me the mobility to get back to the type of job I would like to do, which is process operations in the chemical industry,” said Charles Curry, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Curry has overcome many challenges and is currently employed at DFW. Not having a car limits the type of work he can do and the shifts he can work. He was selected by the VA North Texas Healthcare System. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra he received from GEICO and On the Road Garage will allow him to get to work more easily and open up many opportunities for him.

Yanoen Moreno, who is a breast cancer patient, was nominated by the Cancer Support Community North Texas. The gift of reliable transportation will allow her to get to treatment without relying on the bus or ride share services. It also will help her return to school and work. She received a 2017 Ford Focus from Farmers Insurance and DFW Collision Center East.

Edwin Munoz was left a quadriplegic after a diving accident in 2018, but this Dallas resident never let that affect his outlook on life. He recently got his driver’s license after relearning how to drive as a quadriplegic. The 2014 Mazda CX-5 he received from Allstate and Crest Cadillac will be outfitted with hand controls for him.

“I’ve been dependent on my friends and family to get everywhere since my accident,” said Munoz. “Now, with this vehicle, I can go places and continue the work with the charity I founded to help other people like me with accident-related disabilities.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $42 million.

“On behalf of the NABC board and membership, we are so proud to be able to give back to these three deserving Dallas community members with the gift of reliable transportation,” said Scott Sampley, member of the NABC Board of Directors and co-chair of the NABC fundraising committee. “Everything we do to raise funds makes it possible for us to continue changing and saving lives with our member partners.”

