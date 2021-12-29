 NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit


U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.



News

NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission – Collision Center and Farmers Insurance, recently donated a newly refurbished vehicle to domestic violence survivor support nonprofit Newhouse Kansas City via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Newhouse Kansas City, which serves domestic violence survivors, received a Recycled Ride courtesy of Farmers, Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission – Collision Center and NABC.

“At Farmers, we recognize the importance of serving others and giving back to our communities,” said Carly Kraft, external communications manager for Farmers Insurance. “We are honored to be able to help make a difference in the greater Kansas City community through this vehicle donation.”

The car was restored by the collision technicians at Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission – Collision Center who donated their time and skills. Members of the Farmers Insurance Black Professionals Alliance (BPA) Employee Resource Group (ERG) worked with 1-800-Charity Cars to identify and fulfill the donation to Newhouse. The Olathe Black Professionals Alliance at Farmers is committed to giving back and helping make a difference in the diverse communities Farmers is proud to serve.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and since then has donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

The recipient of the donation, Newhouse Kansas City, is dedicated to serving domestic violence survivors and shattering barriers that feed the cycle of domestic abuse. The new car will help enhance the transformative services Newhouse provides to help meet the unique needs of survivors.

“We want to thank our terrific collaborators at Farmers Insurance for giving our teammates the opportunity to participate,” said Crag Scurlock, manager, Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission – Collision Center. “It’s part of our DNA to give back to the community. Newhouse Kansas City provides a tremendous amount of support for survivors of domestic violence, and our team wanted to do our part – especially during the holiday season.”

