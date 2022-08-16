 NABC Holds Free Event in Santa Clara, California
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

on

Guess the Car and Win $50!

on

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother
Advertisement
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Guess the Car and Win $50!

News: NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently held a First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) event at CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body in Santa Clara, Calif., to teach local first responders from the Santa Clara, Oakland and Woodside Fire Departments new skills in rescuing accident victims from late-model vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
First responders from the Santa Clara, Oakland and Woodside Fire Departments learned new extrication skills at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

The F.R.E.E. program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

First responders had an opportunity to practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The vehicles for the program were donated by CSAA Insurance, and HURST Jaws of Life provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

Advertisement

“At Chilton’s, we are proud to play a valuable role in educating these amazing individuals and showing them how to extricate drivers and passengers from today’s advanced vehicles,” said Steve Sikes, vice president of revenue operations for CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body, which has 16 locations throughout the Bay Area. “On top of that, it we end up saving lives as a result, that’s even better. We are doing something special and helping the community in a huge way. This educational session was hands-on and comprehensive and taught by Eric Sanders from HURST Jaws of Life, so we know that the participants received the latest and relevant training available in the industry.”

Advertisement

The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles makes this program a necessity. Alternative fuel systems present different challenges when first responders arrive at the scene of an accident. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.

To learn more about the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: 3M Donates $900K Worth of Products to CREF

News: WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Townley

News: Lemonade Selects Mitchell for Entry into Auto Insurer Market

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business