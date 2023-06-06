 NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Local Loomis first responders learned new skills to help make drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it recently held a First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) event in Loomis, Calif., to teach more than 20 first responders from the Higgins Fire Department the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, all thanks to Collision Pros, Farmers Insurance and HURST Jaws of Life.

Related Articles

Collision Pros hosted the program at their facility to help ensure Loomis drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders
to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenges presented by electric and hybrid
engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

“It was great to get the opportunity to work with newer tools and high-strength steel,” said Jack Schaefer, firefighter with the Higgins Fire Department. “The new metals react very differently. You have to know how to leverage your cuts to be most efficient. It also just takes more time, and I wasn’t aware how strong they were.”

The NABC FREE program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.

“This was a very worthy event,” said Christee Sena, director of accounting and human resources for Collision Pros. “Watching the first responder’s enthusiasm with new tools and learning life-saving knowledge gave me an even greater respect for the challenges they face every day.”

Farmers Insurance provided the vehicles, and HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on the NABC FREE program, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Auto Body Laws and Regulations Seminar

One of New Jersey’s top automotive attorneys will provide an overview on how to develop a strong contract to protect your shop and customers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting an educational session titled “Understanding the Laws and Regulations Governing Auto Repair and Auto Body Shops” on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. 

One of New Jersey’s top automotive attorneys will provide an overview on how to develop a strong contract to protect your shop and customers. Shop owners will learn how to satisfy legal requirements to ensure their businesses are compliant with state law and will gain knowledge on how to avoid penalties and potentially costly lawsuits. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Home State of Georgia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Wright One Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 29.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of May 29.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 29.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Collision Holds Multi-Brand EDGE Meeting

More than 100 locations from the CARSTAR and Abra networks were represented at the event, including franchise owners, managers, repair professionals, vendors and corporate team members.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Participates in West Africa Automotive Show

Hunter was among the more than 150 exhibitors taking part in the show at Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, May 16-18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Completes East Coast Expansion

New building nearly doubles size of Alabama logistics and distribution center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers