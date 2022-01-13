 NABC, Jeff Gordon Announce Best of Show Winner in Virtual Car Show
News

NABC, Jeff Gordon Announce Virtual Car Show Winner

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon have announced the Best of Show winner in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group.

Gary Unverzagt’s 1939 406 Diamond T truck was named Best in Show in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group.

Gordon, Axalta global ambassador and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, selected Gary Unverzagt of Ellicott City, Md., for his 1939 406 Diamond T truck.

“Congratulations to Gary on winning the Best of Show award,” said Gordon. “This truck is very rare, and Gary did an incredible job returning it to its glory. From the body work to the woodworking to the paint job, every detail is perfect. There were a number of incredible cars and trucks to choose from, but this stood out from the field.”

A retired firefighter who works on old cars and trucks as a hobby in his shop every day, Unverzagt has little experience in restoration but has learned his skills with each project.

Unverzagt also won the Antique/ Vintage category, which was judged by Jeff Hammond, two-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief and NASCAR TV and radio analyst. The truck was a barn find in West Virginia, and Unverzagt said it was in pretty rough shape. It is a total frame-off restoration. A lot of missing parts were remanufactured in his shop. He rebuilt the motor, transmission, rear, brake system and electrical system and did all the body work. The wooden body was designed and built by Unverzagt, with no prior woodworking experience.

The show is an innovative fundraising event that allows car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts to put their passion and pride on display. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “changing and saving lives” through initiatives like the Recycled Rides program, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and Drive Out Distraction program. The Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG entries are all available in the Car Corral.

“Thank you to Jeff Gordon for sharing his knowledge and expertise to select the Best of Show winner this year,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “Thank you to everyone who entered their vehicles and supported the National Auto Body Council. Your passion and pride for all things automotive is what makes this such a dynamic, exciting industry.”

The sponsors of the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car were URG; Axalta; All Star Auto Lights; Allstate; CARSTAR; Find Pigtails; Goodyear Brakes; and Maaco.

