 NABC Launches Genesis Rescue Demo Vehicle
NABC Launches Genesis Rescue Demo Vehicle

News

NABC Launches Genesis Rescue Demo Vehicle

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As part of Collision Industry Week and the NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser in Oklahoma City, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) unveiled the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) demonstration vehicle presented by Genesis Rescue Systems, a mobile awareness and education initiative that will travel the midwest and southwest over the next three years to bring attention to the need for training for first responders in rescue and extrication techniques on late-model vehicles.

The NABC F.R.E.E. demonstration vehicle will travel across the country bringing attention to the need for training for first responders in rescue and extrication techniques on late-model vehicles.

“The need for education among first responders about rescuing accident victims from today’s late-model vehicles is tremendous, and we want to help be a part of that solution,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the board of the NABC and claims director with Allstate. “We are very thankful to all of our members 3M, Crash Champions, Safelite, URG, All Star Auto Lights and HONK for Help, along with partners 417 Dent Pros, Smith Auto Transfer and others for taking this initiative from concept to a rolling classroom for extrication education.”

The NABC F.R.E.E. program is designed to offer first responders and rescue units critical information on the latest technologies and materials on late-model vehicles. Genesis Rescue Systems provides the instructors and tools for many of the education events, which focus on live demonstrations working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Together, they’re teaming up to take the education program on the road.

“Genesis Rescue Systems is extremely fortunate and very proud to be partnered with the NABC in the presentation of this vehicle,” said Gary Klaus, president of North American Sales for Genesis Rescue Systems. “We believe that all first responders should be afforded the opportunity to have access to the latest information on hybrid vehicle technology. This partnership and this vehicle will go a long way in promoting the NABC and the great work they do to educate our nation’s first responders.”

Genesis Rescue Systems will transport the vehicle around Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisiana over the next three years, visiting fire stations, first responder units, collision repair facilities and tow companies. The first stops will include Nichols Hills, Altus, Lawton, Tulsa, Muskogee, and Poteau, Okla.; Rogers, Ark.; Springfield, Mo.; and Dallas and Lubbock, Texas.

The vehicle was donated by Allstate and repaired by Crash Champions and 417 Dent Pros. The vehicle wrap was provided by 3M, while Safelite donated the glass, URG donated replacement parts, All Star Auto Lights provided the headlights and towing was provided by Smith Auto Transfer and HONK for Help.

To learn more about the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

In this article:,
