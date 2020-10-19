NABC Launches Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council has launched a fundraising event that will allow car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts in putting their passion and pride on display: the first-ever NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ.

This virtual car show will feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, a featured “Car Corral”, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “Changing and Saving Lives” through initiatives like the Recycled Rides program, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and NABC Distracted Driving Initiative.

The NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ will include something for every car lover:

Enter your ride for a $25 donation to showcase your passion and pride – and compete to take home top honors

Tour the Car Corral to see all the entries

Check out the online auction of unique items and experiences — just in time for holiday shopping

Visit the NABC Garage Presented by All Star Auto Lights for tips and advice from NABC members to help you maintain, restore and perfect your vehicle

See who our celebrity judges will pick as their winning entries and who will win the NABC Rides for a Reason Best in Show Award Presented by AkzoNobel

“We are excited to bring people together – in a virtual forum – to celebrate our collective love of the automobile,” said Darren Huggins, chairman of the board of the NABC and national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. “For our members who work in the collision repair industry, this is a chance to show off our weekend projects, our dream cars and favorite cars. And we’re looking forward to seeing all of the great vehicles from auto enthusiasts around the country – this is one of the first forums where car lovers from everywhere can participate in a national show judged by some of the top automotive celebrities.”

The categories of competition will be judged by some of the top names in vehicle design, restoration, preservation and performance, including:

Best of Show Presented by AkzoNobel, judged by Dave Kindig, president of Kindig It Design

Antiques/Vintage, judged by Walt Hollifield, classic car expert and restorer

Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs, judged by Doug Rice, president and lead broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network

Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s, judged by Ray Evernham, Axalta global ambassador and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner

Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s, judged by the Ringbrothers with Mike and Jim Ring

Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today, judged by Lauren Fix, automotive expert and founder of the Car Coach

Trucks, judged by Mark Oja, founder of California Speed and Custom

Motorcycles, judged by Kyle Morley, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint

Wild Card Presented by Allstate and judged by Clint Marlow with Allstate Claims

Best Paint Presented by Axalta, judged by Ray Evernham

In addition, the show will feature a silent auction, where auction items will range from once-in-a-lifetime experiences to exclusive access at sporting events. Check out the great items and bid here.

Sponsors of the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show include LKQ, All Star Auto Lights, CARSTAR, AkzoNobel, Axalta, Allstate, FindPigtails.com, Goodyear Brakes and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive.

For more information, click here or email [email protected].