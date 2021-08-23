NABC Names Enterprise’s Scott Sampley as New Board Member

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has named Scott Sampley, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure division for Enterprise Holdings Inc., as a new member to the NABC Board, filling an open position.

In this role, Sampley oversees sales operations for the company’s most strategic replacement and leisure partners. Enterprise Holdings is the largest car rental company in the world, as measured by revenue and fleet. In addition, Enterprise Holdings is the most comprehensive service provider and only investment-grade company in the U.S. car rental industry.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Southern California in 1991, Sampley joined Enterprise as a management trainee in Anaheim, Calif. He quickly worked his way up the ranks to branch manager, area manager and regional manager of rental operations in Orange County and Long Beach. In 2005, Sampley was promoted to regional vice president, where he oversaw operations in San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley. He was promoted again in 2012 to group vice president of Southern California home-city operations, where he was responsible for sales and strategic growth. Sampley was promoted to his current role in January 2019.