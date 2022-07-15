News: NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors
NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that nominations are open for the NABC Board of Directions election. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve our industry membership.
The election of the NABC Board of Directors is governed by the NABC bylaws below. Complete bylaws and policies are available for download here. The available NABC board of director positions include seven board seats. Nominations are due Sept. 2, 2022, 60 days prior to the NABC Annual Meeting and Board Elections on Nov. 2, 2022, currently scheduled to be held at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and virtually for those unable to attend. Criteria for board nomination include:
- The nominee must be an existing NABC member in good standing as of Sept. 2, 2022
- The nominee must be nominated by three current NABC members
- The nomination must include a photo and bio of the nominated individual
The nomination form is available here.
“We thank all of our current board members for their service and commitment to the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We encourage those who are interested to submit their nomination and play a significant role in giving back to our industry as well as the local communities where we live and work.”