NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that nominations are open for the NABC Board of Directions election. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve our industry membership.



The election of the NABC Board of Directors is governed by the NABC bylaws below. Complete bylaws and policies are available for download here. The available NABC board of director positions include seven board seats. Nominations are due Sept. 2, 2022, 60 days prior to the NABC Annual Meeting and Board Elections on Nov. 2, 2022, currently scheduled to be held at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and virtually for those unable to attend. Criteria for board nomination include: