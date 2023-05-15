 NABC Opens Bidding for Ticket Package to NASCAR All-Star Race

The NABC and Speedway Children’s  Charities are offering race fans a chance to bid on tickets for the sold-out 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race May 19-21.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) and Speedway Children’s Charities are offering race fans a chance to bid on tickets for the sold-out 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway May 19-21. The event, part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, will feature the All-Star Open, All-Star Race and live performances by Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley. Deadline for bidding is May 16.

This exclusive weekend ticket package for four includes access to all the on-track action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as a special meet and greet with legendary former NASCAR crew chief and FOX TV analyst Jeff Hammond. Bidding helps support Speedway Children’s Charities and the NABC community programs for those in need.

“We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to race fans to attend the sold-out 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “This will be an amazing experience, and we appreciate bidders supporting our organization and Speedway Children’s Charities.”

To place a bid, click here.

