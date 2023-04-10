 NABC Partners with PPG on Distracted Driving Awareness

NABC Partners with PPG on Distracted Driving Awareness

The NABC announced the launch of the second year of its campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG and its NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced the launch of the second year of its campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG and its NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. 

PPG will again work with NABC and utilize the star power of Newgarden, a two-time INDYCAR champion, to support National Distracted Driving Awareness month, part of NABC’s Drive Out Distraction program launched in 2021 to raise public awareness about one of the leading causes of traffic collisions.

During Distracted Driving Month, NABC is running a social media campaign to share the message about the dangers of distracted driving. It also has provided NABC members with educational materials to use in their locations to inform their customers of ways they can be safer on the road.

“Education and intervention remain critical to promoting safe driving,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “We want to provide some simple solutions that help eliminate distraction in the vehicle, and by working with PPG, we can amp up the volume on our campaign. For example, by simply turning on your ‘do not disturb’ message, you can greatly reduce interruptions from phone calls, texts and posts that take your attention away from the road.”

“We are excited to be partnering again with NABC for Distracted Driving Month,” said Tom Wolf, PPG strategic sales account director, Automotive Refinish. “Safety is a core PPG value and we want to promote safe practices whether at work, home or on the move to help ensure that everyone returns home safely each day.”

Added Newgarden, a 26-time INDYCAR race winner, “Focus behind the wheel is key to success, whether driving a personal car or a racecar. We need to make sure we stay focused on the road to help keep everyone safe. Talking and texting on cell phones can create distractions, and so can other activities such as tuning the radio, focusing on GPS or eating and drinking.”

The NABC Drive Out Distraction program educates drivers and their passengers about reducing distracted driving with a national campaign that focuses on:

  • Preparing for the road trip by downloading directions, checking weather and traffic conditions, setting the radio station and familiarizing yourself with the vehicle controls
  • Reducing cell phone distractions by setting devices to “do not disturb”
  • Eliminating in-car interruptions by securing pets, buckling in children and reminding passengers not to distract the driver with inappropriate behavior

To learn more about the NABC Drive Out Distraction program or to take the #NABCDriveOutDistraction challenge, click here.

