NABC Postpones Golf Fundraiser to May 27, 2020

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has decided to postpone its NABC Dallas Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser scheduled for April 2, along with the April NABC Dallas board meeting scheduled for April 1, due to travel restrictions for many of the event participants and concerns over the coronavirus.

NABC states that they are following the recommended procedures and protocols from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities.

The new schedule for these events is:

Wednesday, May 27 – NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, Texas Star Golf Course

  • 7 a.m. – Registration and breakfast
  • 8:30 a.m. – Shotgun start
  • 1:30 p.m. – Luncheon
  • 2 p.m. – Awards and raffles
  • 2:30 p.m. – NABC Recycled Rides presentation
  • Farmers Insurance to donate two vehicles
  • Berkshire Hathaway to handle vehicle repairs

Thursday, May 28 – NABC Board Meeting, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Corporate Office

  • 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Board meeting

The giftings of the planned four vehicles to the recipients originally scheduled for April 2 will not be delayed, and there will be more information on that in the next few days.

If you are registered to play in the NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser, your registration will be carried over to the rescheduled event. Should you be unable to play or need to change members of your foursome, email [email protected].

If your company has signed up to sponsor the event, your sponsorship will continue at the rescheduled event. If you need to make changes to your sponsorship, email [email protected].

