NABC, PPG Raise Awareness About Distracted Driving

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced the launch of a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG and their NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Josef Newgarden PPG will work with NABC and utilize the star power of Newgarden, a two-time INDYCAR Champion, to support National Distracted Driving Awareness month. This is part of NABC’s Drive Out Distraction program, launched last year to raise public awareness about one of the leading causes of traffic collisions. During Distracted Driving Month, NABC is running a social media campaign to share the message about the dangers of distracted driving. It also has provided NABC members with educational materials to use in their locations to inform their customers of ways they can be safer on the road.

“Education and intervention remain critical to promoting safe driving,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC Board of Directors. “We want to provide some simple solutions that help eliminate distraction in the vehicle, and by working with PPG, we can amp up the volume on our campaign. For example, by simply turning on your ‘Do not disturb’ message, you can greatly reduce interruptions from phone calls, texts and posts that take your attention away from the road.” Added Tom Wolf, PPG strategic sales account director, Automotive Refinish, “We are proud to be partnering with the NABC on this important topic because safety is a key PPG value. Whether at work, home or on the move, we encourage safe practices to ensure that everyone returns home safely each day.”

