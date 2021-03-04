Connect with us

News

NABC Presents Donations in Honor of Award Recipients

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As part of the revamped NABC Awards Program in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the NABC introduced two new awards in place of the previous ones – the NABC President’s Award and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award. Along with the trophy and industry recognition, the NABC also announced it would make contributions in the recipients’ honor to their preferred industry charities.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Darren Huggins, recipient of the NABC President’s Award.

The NABC President’s Award was presented to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, received the lifetime traveling trophy on behalf of the organization. In addition, the NABC made contributions in Berkshire Hathaway’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient. Representing Berkshire Hathaway, Huggins selected the Collision Industry Foundation for both contributions.

Sheila Samuel-Lefor, recipient of the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognized Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of CARSTAR Ideal Littleton, CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn in Denver, Colo. Samuel-Lefor was selected for her commitment to giving back to her community through a variety of NABC and locally based programs, inspiring a culture of community service throughout her team and an unwavering passion for helping those in need. She selected the Women’s Industry Network and the Collision Repair Education Foundation for the donations in her honor.

Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC, with one of the donations from Sheila Samuel-Lefor in honor of her award.

“It is very exciting to recognize these two outstanding recipients and honor their many contributions by supporting key collision repair industry organizations in their names,” said Clint Marlow, Allstate Claims and co-chair of the NABC Awards committee.

Nominations for the 2021 awards will open in spring 2021. For more information, contact the NABC Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at [email protected].

Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Joins CAA as Corporate Sponsor

OEMs: IHS Markit Names GM Top Manufacturer for Sixth Consecutive Year

Advertisement

on

NABC Presents Donations in Honor of Award Recipients

on

ASE to Hold Free Webinar on Alignments

on

ASE Advises Checking Test Center Availability When Registering for Tests

on

Mitchell Announces Collaboration with Claim Genius
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ASE to Hold Free Webinar on Alignments

Products: Polyvance Releases UV Quick Patch for Rapid, Durable Repairs

News: NABC Presents Donations in Honor of Award Recipients

News: ASE Advises Checking Test Center Availability When Registering for Tests

Technical: Ready to Jump-Start your BEV/HEV Game?
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

RBL Products, Inc.

RBL Products, Inc.
Contact: Nick RieserFax: 859-578-8336
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business