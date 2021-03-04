NABC Presents Donations in Honor of Award Recipients

As part of the revamped NABC Awards Program in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the NABC introduced two new awards in place of the previous ones – the NABC President’s Award and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award. Along with the trophy and industry recognition, the NABC also announced it would make contributions in the recipients’ honor to their preferred industry charities.

Darren Huggins, recipient of the NABC President’s Award.

The NABC President’s Award was presented to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, received the lifetime traveling trophy on behalf of the organization. In addition, the NABC made contributions in Berkshire Hathaway’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient. Representing Berkshire Hathaway, Huggins selected the Collision Industry Foundation for both contributions.

Sheila Samuel-Lefor, recipient of the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognized Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of CARSTAR Ideal Littleton, CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn in Denver, Colo. Samuel-Lefor was selected for her commitment to giving back to her community through a variety of NABC and locally based programs, inspiring a culture of community service throughout her team and an unwavering passion for helping those in need. She selected the Women’s Industry Network and the Collision Repair Education Foundation for the donations in her honor.

Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC, with one of the donations from Sheila Samuel-Lefor in honor of her award.

“It is very exciting to recognize these two outstanding recipients and honor their many contributions by supporting key collision repair industry organizations in their names,” said Clint Marlow, Allstate Claims and co-chair of the NABC Awards committee.

Nominations for the 2021 awards will open in spring 2021. For more information, contact the NABC Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at [email protected].