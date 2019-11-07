NABC Presents Recycled Rides to Six Needy Las Vegas Families

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it donated refurbished vehicles to six needy Las Vegas via its Recycled Rides program.

The gifting occurred at the 2019 SEMA Show, where the NABC joined forces with State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, Hertz, Enterprise, Caliber Collision, Service King, CARSTAR, Gerber Collision, 1.800.Charity Cars, LKQ and others.

The Recycled Rides recipients gathered with their children, spouses and friends to watch their newly refreshed vehicles get unveiled. Karl Champley, automotive and home improvement expert and TV host, served as emcee for the presentation.

“Annually, this is our biggest event that we put on for all of those in the industry who support the work of the National Auto Body Council,” said Darren Huggins, chairman of the board for the NABC. “Changing lives for these six families is what we are all about, and it takes a collective effort of industry leaders to make it possible.”

The recipients included:

Chris Feliz and Amanda Holland, parents of four, who relocated to Las Vegas from a small town in Arizona with their four children and ended up homeless. But the Family Promise Homeless Shelter helped them on the path back to independence. Chris was introduced to Job Connect and found a job with an apartment complex, which provided them housing. Amanda just started a position with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Now their challenge is getting their children to charter school and activities, which today involves some three hours on buses and ride shares. They were nominated by Family Promise, and today, Chris and Amanda received a 2018 Chevy Malibu that was donated by Hertz and repaired by Service King – Red Rock.

Cathy Fromoltz and her husband, John, received a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Gerber Collision – Henderson. Fromoltz was selected by Lake Mead Ministries to help her get back on her feet after losing her position at the Rainbow Casino. She then found out she had cancer and had no insurance, which meant she and her husband had to sell their car to take care of medical bills. Fromoltz and her husband, who is disabled, move to Las Vegas to care for his parents. They also have an adult son who is mentally challenged and lives with them. This gift of transportation will help them care for their family and get to their medical appointments.

Jeremy Davis and Naomi Jenkins, parents of two who trade work and child care responsibilities between the day shift and the evening shift. They spent just a few months in the Family Promise shelter program before moving on to their own home. They received a 2018 Ford Fusion that was donated by Enterprise and refurbished by CARSTAR Collision Masters in Las Vegas. Between daycare, school and jobs, this gift of a vehicle will make an incredible difference in their lives.

Felicia Houston is a hardworking single mother of an 11-year-old son who said reliable transportation is the only gift she wants for Christmas. Santa delivered a 2017 Nissan Altima that was donated by State Farm and refurbished by Gerber Collision. She is enrolled in the Family Promise of Las Vegas Housing and Stabilization Program and has been employed at Mandalay Bay Hotel for the past six years. She has been struggling to get to work and travels via public transportation. Even though she has a reliable job, she has not been able to save money to buy a car. With the gift of the vehicle, Christmas came early for Houston.

Janata Gibson and her four teen and pre-teen sons, has worked hard to keep her family together and continue their independence. She moved to Las Vegas a year ago and landed a job within weeks but the family did not have housing. They found it would be difficult to keep the family together because some of the shelters place older teens in a separate dorm in the building. She called Family Promise and there was an opening. Gibson enrolled as a family and the teens did not have to be separated. Family Promise guided the family with the necessary resources to obtain a beautiful apartment. Receiving a car means not having to leave two hours early to get to work and paying for a taxi to handle errands. With the gift of a 2018 Honda Civic from Progressive that was refurbished by Caliber Collision, she is on her way to freedom.

One additional gifting happened earlier this fall because the family had an immediate need for transportation. Ma’Lia Ashe-Wiggings received a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was donated by Allstate and repaired by Service King – Grass Valley. Ashe-Wiggins has three little boys. She moved to Las Vegas from California due to domestic violence. When she arrived, she was working two jobs and caring for her children, two of whom have disabilities. She was let go from one job due to her child care duties and medical needs. That led her to get behind on her rent, and she became homeless. Family Promise provided her and her family shelter, food and supplies, which allowed her to work every day and keep her children in school and daycare. Now, she is getting back on her feet, but is still juggling the challenges of managing an active family, constant medical visits and the commute to work. The gift of transportation has already made it possible to more effectively take care of her family and continue her path to independence.

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 2,200 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL AUTO BODY COUNCIL

The National Auto Body Council™ is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities that positively change lives in the communities we serve. The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council™ has gifted more than 2,200 vehicles, provided extrication opportunities for over 1,600 First Responders and contributed to thousands of distracted driving pledges in communities through NABC™ Recycled Rides®, NABC™ First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) and the NABC™ Distracted Driving Initiative. That effort equates to a 4:1 ROI in dollar value delivered from NABC membership dollars. The National Auto Body Council™ is changing the paradigm of how the collision industry works and is viewed. For more information, visit www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org.

