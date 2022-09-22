NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte Announces Resignation

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that its president and CEO, Bill Garoutte, will step down at the end of 2022 after serving in that role for the past five years. Garoutte previously served on the board of the NABC from 2006 to 2011.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Over the last two decades, Bill Garoutte has served on industry boards including NABC, SCRS and CIECA. “I have been honored to serve the NABC and its members for many years in several roles, including as president and CEO,” said Garoutte. “It has been my privilege to participate in hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides giftings, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) programs, NABC golf fundraisers and more. My commitment has always been to further the NABC mantra of ‘Changing and Saving Lives Every Day’.” Garoutte is stepping down to care for an aging parent, an all-consuming challenge many have faced. He will continue his commitment to serving the collision repair industry, as well his roles on various national and community boards.

Advertisement