News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte Announces Resignation
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that its president and CEO, Bill Garoutte, will step down at the end of 2022 after serving in that role for the past five years. Garoutte previously served on the board of the NABC from 2006 to 2011.
“I have been honored to serve the NABC and its members for many years in several roles, including as president and CEO,” said Garoutte. “It has been my privilege to participate in hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides giftings, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) programs, NABC golf fundraisers and more. My commitment has always been to further the NABC mantra of ‘Changing and Saving Lives Every Day’.”
Garoutte is stepping down to care for an aging parent, an all-consuming challenge many have faced. He will continue his commitment to serving the collision repair industry, as well his roles on various national and community boards.
A seasoned collision repair industry veteran, Garoutte spent more than 20 years in senior leadership roles with national collision repair organizations and service providers. Over the last two decades, he has served on industry boards including NABC, SCRS and CIECA.
“The NABC thanks Bill for his years of service, stewardship and thought leadership of this organization,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC. “He has made many contributions to the NABC, and his stewardship of the organization through the global pandemic allowed us to emerge stronger fiscally and with a broader spectrum of membership. We are a better organization today for that. We can all appreciate the task he is taking on of caring for an aging parent and wish him strength and support in that role.”