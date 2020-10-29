NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show to Feature All-Star Panel of Judges

The car lovers who enter their prized vehicles in the first-ever NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ will not only be competing for bragging rights, they will also have their vehicles reviewed by some of the best-known names in the automotive world.

The virtual car show will feature top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, a car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “Changing and Saving Lives” through initiatives like Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and NABC’s Distracted Driving Initiative.

The categories of competition will be judged by some of the top names in vehicle design, restoration, preservation and performance, including:

Dave Kindig , president of Kindig It Design – Best of Show Presented by AkzoNobel

, president of Kindig It Design – Best of Show Presented by AkzoNobel Walt Hollifield , classic car expert and restorer – Antiques/Vintage,

, classic car expert and restorer – Antiques/Vintage, Doug Rice , president and lead broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network – Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs

, president and lead broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network – Hot Rods, Rat Rods and Customs Ray Evernham , Axalta global ambassador and NASCAR Hall of Fame Team Owner – Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s

, Axalta global ambassador and NASCAR Hall of Fame Team Owner – Classics: Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s Ringbrothers with Mike and Jim Ring – Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s

– Old School Muscle Cars: 60s and 70s Lauren Fix , automotive expert and founder of the Car Coach – Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today

, automotive expert and founder of the Car Coach – Modern Muscle: 1980s to Today Mark Oja , founder of California Speed and Custom – Trucks

, founder of California Speed and Custom – Trucks Kyle Morley , owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint – Motorcycles

, owner and operator of XecutionStyle Kustom Paint – Motorcycles Clint Marlow with Allstate Claims – Wild Card Presented by Allstate

with Allstate Claims – Wild Card Presented by Allstate Ray Evernham – Best Paint Presented by Axalta

In addition, the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ will feature a silent auction just in time for holiday gift giving. Auction items will range from once-in-a-lifetime experiences to exclusive access at sporting events and more. Check out the great items and bid here.

Sponsors of the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show include LKQ, All Star Auto Lights, CARSTAR, AkzoNobel, Axalta, Allstate, FindPigtails.com, Goodyear Brakes and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive.

To learn more about participating in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ, click here or email [email protected].