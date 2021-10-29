Connect with us

NABC Salutes First Responders on National First Responder Day

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it paid tribute to the nation’s first responders on National First Responder Day on Oct. 28 with a video.

The NABC First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. Since the program was founded, it has provided hands-on education to nearly 5,000 first responders, thanks to the support of its vehicle donors and tool partners Hurst Jaws of Life and Genesis Rescue Systems.

The F.R.E.E. program provides advanced education and guidance to help first responders practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design.

For more information on the program, click here.

