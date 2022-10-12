NABC to Hand Out Awards, Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it will host the 2022 NABC SEMA celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST on the SEMA Reveal Stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, featuring its annual awards and NABC Recycled Rides presentation to the SEMA Reveal main stage

“If you’re coming to SEMA this year, you don’t want to miss the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “Not only will we recognize the leaders in our industry through NABC awards and the Hall of Eagles presentation, we will change the lives of nine Las Vegas veterans and families through the presentation of reliable transportation.”

All NABC members and guests are invited to this marquee event that features:

Presentation of the NABC President’s Award and NABC Changing and Saving Lives Awards to the industry’s leading individuals and companies

Announcement of the 2021 and 2022 Hall of Eagles recipients

NABC Recycled Rides presentation with insurance, rental car and collision repair partners to nine deserving Las Vegas veterans and families

​Complimentary continental breakfast

​To RSVP by Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, click here.