 NABC to Host Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser
NABC to Host Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser

Houston I-CAR Committee Adopts Kingwood Park High School

RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Provide Collision Schools with Free Subscriptions
ADAS and Older Vehicles

ADAS and Glass, Part 2

Common calibration failures related to glass repair and replacement.

ADAS and Glass, Part 1

ADAS has changed the game when it comes to replacing windshields on today's vehicles.

News

NABC to Host Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting the Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Texas Star Golf Club in Euless, Texas.

Click Here to Read More
Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and Drive Out Distraction campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, including:

  • Hole sponsorships
  • Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt
  • On-course beverages and breakfast
  • Apparel and tee packs

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a Recycled Rides event, presenting vehicles to deserving local families in need.

To register to play or sponsor the event, visit nabcgolfevent.org.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $42 million.

In this article:
BodyShop Business