NABC to Host Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser Presented by Enterprise

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

NABC to Host Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser Presented by Enterprise

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will host its second golf fundraising event of 2019, “Lone Star Pars for Cars,” at Texas Star Golf Course on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in support of its Recycled Rides program.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in the helicopter ball-drop, special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Registration will open in early February at www.NABCgolfevent.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament, including:

  • Presenting sponsorship
  • Hole sponsorship
  • Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt
  • On-course beverages, breakfast and lunch

For sponsorship information, email [email protected] or visit www.NABCGolfEvent.org.

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a NABC Recycled Rides event, presenting several vehicles to local Dallas families in need.

