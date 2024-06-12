 NABC to Host Third Golf Fundraising Event of 2024

News

NABC to Host Third Golf Fundraising Event of 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation will host the third golf fundraising event of 2024 Sept. 9 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) Changing and Saving Lives Foundation will host the third golf fundraising event of 2024 Sept. 9 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo., just outside of St. Louis. The golf fundraiser presented by Enterprise will be followed by a Recycled Rides presention at the event. Player registration is now open, and sponsorships are available.

Boone Valley Golf Club is one of the premier public golf resorts in St. Louis. The 18-hole club was founded by Robert Ross and built by golf course architect PB Dye, son of legendary golf course architect Pete Dye. Host to PGA, LPGA and USGA events, the challenging layout offers spectacular views and an incredible experience for golfers.

The golf fundraiser will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. A shotgun start is currently scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Please note: to ensure an enjoyable experience on the course, Boone Valley Golf Club is limiting the field to 112 players/28 foursomes. If you would like to play, plan to register early with your complete group.  

The tentative schedule of events is as follows:

  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m. – Registration, breakfast and 19th Hole Experienc   
  • 10:30 a.m. – Shotgun start
  • 3 p.m. – Lunch/Reception 
  • 4 p.m. – Recycled Rides presentation  

To register, click here.

