The National Auto Body Council (NABC) and the annual Drive Fore Courage program are offering local veterans in the Princeton, N.J., area an opportunity to join collision repair professionals for a day on the golf course in July.

The program is being held as part of the NABC Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise on July 21, 2021 at the Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing Township, N.J. The fundraiser will support the NABC Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

“It has become a tradition at our yearly NABC golf fundraiser to work with our sponsors to host several foursomes for area veterans,” said Keith Egan, board member of the NABC. “They valiantly served our country, and this is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ for their contributions.”

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and Distracted Driving Initiatives that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.