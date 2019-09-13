NABC Trains Lancaster First Responders in Extrication

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced that more than 60 first responders from all over Lancaster County and surrounding areas gathered September 7, 2019 for a demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication. The event prepared them to provide the best response for car accident victims in the region, as part of NABC’s F.R.E.E. program with the help of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster.

In crashes where minutes can spell the difference between life and death, first responders to the accident scene need up-to-date information so they can act quickly and safely. Knowing specifically where and how to efficiently cut, pry and extricate can make the difference in saving precious minutes and lives as well as the safety of the first responders.

The NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program (F.R.E.E.) helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design. High-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles are all covered in the program. The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles makes this program a necessity. Alternative-fuel systems present different challenges when first responders arrive at the scene of an accident. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if need arises to cut or pry the vehicle for rescue.

“As collision industry professionals, we at Faulkner Collision take training as seriously as the first responders, and make training top priority with the intricacy of today’s new car technology,” said April Lausch, collision center manager at Faulkner Collision Center. “We are committed to do all we can do to help provide our first responders with training resources that will benefit our community and help save lives.”

Nationwide Insurance provided the vehicles, and Hurst/MES supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.