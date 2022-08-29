 NABC, USAA Donate Five Recycled Rides to Veterans
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC, USAA Donate Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

on

Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers, Policyholders

on

CARB Requires Manufacturers to Provide Service Information for EVs

on

I-CAR Announces New Board Chair
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

How could joining a 20 group help you?

OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

As vehicles get more sophisticated, OEMs are taking a greater stake in how their vehicles are repaired.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers, Policyholders

News: CARB Requires Manufacturers to Provide Service Information for EVs

News: I-CAR Announces New Board Chair

Training and Education: Active Shooter: Taking Action During the Unthinkable

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC, USAA Donate Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Five deserving Georgia veterans and their families were recently honored at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Ga., and presented with National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides vehicles, all donated by USAA. The vehicles were refurbished by Hendrick Luxury Collision of Charlotte, N.C., Hendrick Chevrolet Collision of Buford, Ga., and Gerber Collision & Glass of Hinesville, Ga., Savannah, Ga., and Zephyrhills, Fla.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
USAA presented vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary.

The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville; Seattle; Chesapeake; Savannah; Charlotte; Colorado Springs; Denver; Phoenix; Tampa; San Diego; and finally San Antonio later this year.

“Today, USAA is presenting vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Matthew Stewart, vice president of P&C Claims, USAA. “Our commitment is to serve our military members, and we are proud to help these veterans today with the gift of reliable transportation to help them along their journey. Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

Advertisement

For 100 years, USAA’s mission has served active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Recipients have been nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a NABC Recycled Ride. With the partnership of the NABC, a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation.

The recipients were selected by Southern Crescent Veterans Services, American Veteran Post #911, YMCA of Coastal GA and My Veterans Place Savannah.

The recipients included:

  • Tyreonna Singletary, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by My Veterans Place, received a 2018 Hyundai Elantra repaired by Gerber Collison & Glass of Savannah, Ga.
  • Cary Tanrath, U.S. Army veteran, nominated by the YMCA of Coastal GA, was gifted a 2018 Mazda CX-5 repaired by Gerber Collision & Glass of Hinesville, Ga.
  • Obioma Eze, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services and American Veteran Post #911, received a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Zephyrhills, Fla.
  • Patricia Baisden, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services, was presented a 2018 Mazda 3 Touring that was repaired by Hendrick Luxury Collision of Charlotte, N.C.
  • Alysha Landers, U.S. Army veteran, nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services and American Veteran Post #911, received a 2015 Toyota Camry that was repaired by Hendrick Chevrolet Collision of Buford, Ga.

“Gerber Collision & Glass remains committed to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber. “We are proud to contribute to helping those in need through the NABC Recycled Rides program.”

Advertisement

Added Hendrick Collision Director of Collision Center Operations Dallas Clark, “We ask our veterans and their families to sacrifice for the benefit of us all. Our teammates are humbled by the opportunity to serve in any way they can. We are grateful that NABC asked us to help; they are tremendous partners and are impressive in their longstanding and deep commitment to our veterans. These projects were the least we could do for everything they have afforded us.”

The NABC shared it gratefulness for USAA’s tremendous commitment to giving back to military members.

“We are so proud to join our member USAA in their 100th anniversary celebration, and grateful to our members Gerber Collision & Glass and Hendrick Collision which refurbished all of today’s beautiful vehicles,” said Dale Ross, program manager of NABC Recycled Rides. “It is such an honor to meet these military members and their families and hear their stories. We are indebted to their service to the country and are committed help them continue their path to independence and success with the gift of reliable transportation.”

Advertisement

Additional partners in the presentation included 1.800.Charity.Cars, Enterprise, Axalta, LKQ and Keystone.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

News: Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Ray Roth

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business