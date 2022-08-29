NABC, USAA Donate Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

Five deserving Georgia veterans and their families were recently honored at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Ga., and presented with National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides vehicles, all donated by USAA. The vehicles were refurbished by Hendrick Luxury Collision of Charlotte, N.C., Hendrick Chevrolet Collision of Buford, Ga., and Gerber Collision & Glass of Hinesville, Ga., Savannah, Ga., and Zephyrhills, Fla.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

USAA presented vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary. The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville; Seattle; Chesapeake; Savannah; Charlotte; Colorado Springs; Denver; Phoenix; Tampa; San Diego; and finally San Antonio later this year. “Today, USAA is presenting vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Matthew Stewart, vice president of P&C Claims, USAA. “Our commitment is to serve our military members, and we are proud to help these veterans today with the gift of reliable transportation to help them along their journey. Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

Advertisement

For 100 years, USAA’s mission has served active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Recipients have been nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a NABC Recycled Ride. With the partnership of the NABC, a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation. The recipients were selected by Southern Crescent Veterans Services, American Veteran Post #911, YMCA of Coastal GA and My Veterans Place Savannah. The recipients included: Tyreonna Singletary , U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by My Veterans Place, received a 2018 Hyundai Elantra repaired by Gerber Collison & Glass of Savannah, Ga.

, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by My Veterans Place, received a 2018 Hyundai Elantra repaired by Gerber Collison & Glass of Savannah, Ga. Cary Tanrath , U.S. Army veteran, nominated by the YMCA of Coastal GA, was gifted a 2018 Mazda CX-5 repaired by Gerber Collision & Glass of Hinesville, Ga.

, U.S. Army veteran, nominated by the YMCA of Coastal GA, was gifted a 2018 Mazda CX-5 repaired by Gerber Collision & Glass of Hinesville, Ga. Obioma Eze , U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services and American Veteran Post #911, received a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Zephyrhills, Fla.

, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services and American Veteran Post #911, received a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Zephyrhills, Fla. Patricia Baisden , U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services, was presented a 2018 Mazda 3 Touring that was repaired by Hendrick Luxury Collision of Charlotte, N.C.

, U.S. Army veteran, who was nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services, was presented a 2018 Mazda 3 Touring that was repaired by Hendrick Luxury Collision of Charlotte, N.C. Alysha Landers, U.S. Army veteran, nominated by Southern Crescent Veterans Services and American Veteran Post #911, received a 2015 Toyota Camry that was repaired by Hendrick Chevrolet Collision of Buford, Ga. “Gerber Collision & Glass remains committed to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber. “We are proud to contribute to helping those in need through the NABC Recycled Rides program.”

Advertisement

Added Hendrick Collision Director of Collision Center Operations Dallas Clark, “We ask our veterans and their families to sacrifice for the benefit of us all. Our teammates are humbled by the opportunity to serve in any way they can. We are grateful that NABC asked us to help; they are tremendous partners and are impressive in their longstanding and deep commitment to our veterans. These projects were the least we could do for everything they have afforded us.” The NABC shared it gratefulness for USAA’s tremendous commitment to giving back to military members. “We are so proud to join our member USAA in their 100th anniversary celebration, and grateful to our members Gerber Collision & Glass and Hendrick Collision which refurbished all of today’s beautiful vehicles,” said Dale Ross, program manager of NABC Recycled Rides. “It is such an honor to meet these military members and their families and hear their stories. We are indebted to their service to the country and are committed help them continue their path to independence and success with the gift of reliable transportation.”

Advertisement