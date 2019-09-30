NASTF Announces Schedule for Fall General Meeting in Las Vegas

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will hold its fall general meeting on Nov. 6, 2019 at the Sands Expo Convention Center during AAPEX.

Featured presentations include:

Bob Augustine, Drew Technologies: ADAS is not a thing. Hear from one of the industry’s leading experts on why the industry needs to adjust its focus

NASTF’s registry management team: Learn about the other side of NASTF SDRM and its efforts to assist law enforcement to shut down counterfeiters and protect legitimate repair businesses

Jim Silverman, Automotive Training Institute: Hear from a panel of the industry’s leading experts about the latest in repair order technology to assist in speeding up and streamlining your operation

NASTF’s communications team and service technology team: Be the first to see a demonstration of NASTF’s new website, including individual customizations

The general meeting will also include several demonstrations and a return of the “What’s Up with You?” session. Attendees should plan on bringing a one- to two-minute story about something exciting or newsworthy happening in their part of the industry.

AAPEX registration is not required to attend the NASTF general meeting sessions. For more information email Holly Wolfe at [email protected].