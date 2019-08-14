NASTF Appoints New Managing Director

Holly Wolfe

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced it has hired Holly Wolfe of Wolfe Strategies, LLC, as managing director.

Wolfe will be spearheading several outreach initiatives for NASTF as well as overseeing the communications and heavy-duty teams. She will also serve as the primary liaison for NASTF’s continuing interactions with associations and other industry stakeholders in Washington, D.C.

A former Capitol Hill staffer, Wolfe got her start in automotive policy at the Automotive Service Association, serving as legislative analyst and government affairs manager. During her tenure, Wolfe directed association-wide lobbying events, managed educational programs in multiple cities and acted as an advocate for the independent repair industry at the federal and state level.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the automotive industry,” said Wolfe. “New technologies are revolutionizing the way we think about transportation. With so much change on the horizon, I’m looking forward to joining NASTF in its mission to streamline industry collaboration.”

Added NASTF Executive Officer Donny Seyfer, “Adding someone of Holly’s caliber to our team will significantly expand NASTF’s ability to respond to requests for information and assistance. I am very excited to see what we can accomplish in the next year.”