The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced it will be launching a new and improved NASTF.org in a few weeks. Whether you’re a longtime NASTF member or a brand-new user, NASTF’s customizable platform will ensure that you’re receiving timely, customized information to best suit your business’s needs.

With the new launch, all NASTF users will be required to set up a free account. The instructions will vary slightly depending on whether you’re an existing member with an account on the old platform, a NASTF user with no account or a vehicle security professional:

Existing members with a NASTF account: On Nov. 23, new login instructions will be sent to the email you used to sign up originally.

NASTF users without an account: If you've used the NASTF site in the past but haven't set up an account, you will need to do so to access the site content following the launch.

Vehicle security professionals: If you're registered with NASTF's VSP program, your credentials will allow you to access the new site. Your account will be migrated automatically, and no additional action on your part is required.

For questions or more information, email NASTF’s support team at [email protected].