Connect with us

News

NASTF to Launch New Website

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced it will be launching a new and improved NASTF.org in a few weeks. Whether you’re a longtime NASTF member or a brand-new user, NASTF’s customizable platform will ensure that you’re receiving timely, customized information to best suit your business’s needs.

With the new launch, all NASTF users will be required to set up a free account. The instructions will vary slightly depending on whether you’re an existing member with an account on the old platform, a NASTF user with no account or a vehicle security professional:

  • Existing members with a NASTF account: On Nov. 23, new login instructions will be sent to the email you used to sign up originally.
  • NASTF users without an account: If you’ve used the NASTF site in the past but haven’t set up an account, you will need to do so to access the site content following the launch.
  • Vehicle security professionals: If you’re registered with NASTF’s VSP program, your credentials will allow you to access the new site. Your account will be migrated automatically, and no additional action on your part is required.

For questions or more information, email NASTF’s support team at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Auto Industry Pros Participate in ASE ADAS Workshops

News: Certified Collision Group Adds 23 New Locations

News: Lloyd Fields of International Autobody Marketing Group to Retire

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Announces Six Locations

Advertisement

on

NASTF to Launch New Website

on

I-CAR Launches New "Get to Gold Class" Training Package

on

CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

on

ASE to Offer Free Webinar on ADAS
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: NASTF to Launch New Website

News: I-CAR Launches New “Get to Gold Class” Training Package

Consolidators: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

News: ASE to Offer Free Webinar on ADAS

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans in Network Across North America
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Killer Tools & Equipment Corp.

Killer Tools & Equipment Corp.
Contact: Gerry TrueitFax: 916-988-2296
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect