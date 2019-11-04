National Auto Body Council Announces 2019 NABC Award Winners

The National Auto Body Council announced it will join the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event at the 2019 SEMA Show to honor NABC award winners – business leaders who set the standards for the collision repair industry.

“Across America, there are collision repair professionals who are doing incredible work to build their businesses and serve their local communities,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We are honored to recognize these two individuals and organizations for their accomplishments, but also salute the thousands of other business leaders in our industry.”

The NABC Body Shop Image Award recognizes the most significant improvements made to a shop’s interior and exterior. The result of this effort improved the image in the community and promoted the professionalism of the collision repair industry.

The NABC Body Shop Image Award was presented to Paul Branning of Branning Collision, with six locations in eastern New Jersey. They were selected for décor and ambiance at their location in Freehold, N.J. Branning works hard to portray an attractive atmosphere for customers, the community and his team. Many customers comment that they feel like they’ve entered a beautiful lobby. Branning’s Freehold location is known for their large fish tank, which brings returning customers and their children just to see the fish. Three other Branning locations are being renovated to match the standards of the Freehold location and continue the tradition.

The NABC Award of Distinction recognizes individuals for bravery, philanthropy, charity and selfless acts of kindness. It transcends the rigors of daily business to uncover those helping the world around them without a thought of recognition for themselves.

The NABC Award of Distinction was given to April Lausch, marketing manager for Faulkner Collision Center with 12 locations in central and eastern Pennsylvania. Faulkner was honored for her support of numerous NABC Recycled Rides and NABC F.R.E.E. events over the year. Lausch and her team at Faulkner’s have given generously by refurbishing vehicles for those in need and hosting education events for local first responders.

“We are so proud to be able to recognize the leaders in shaping the reputation and image of the collision repair industry,” said Marie Peevy, co-chair of the NABC Awards Committee.

Added Debbie Teter, who shares chairman duties with Peevy, “There are many terrific people and companies who go above and beyond to give back to the industry and we excited to award their efforts each year.”