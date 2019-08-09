National Auto Body Council Announces Call for Nominations for 2019 NABC Awards

The National Auto Body Council announced that the 2019 NABC Awards are open for nominations.

This is the seventh year that NABC has held these awards. Entries in the NABC Body Shop Image Award and NABC Award of Distinction categories can be submitted online here. Nominations are due by September 15, 2019.

The NABC Body Shop Image Award recognizes the positive impact an attractive, well-designed facility will have on its surrounding community. This award embodies the spirit of the National Auto Body Council to foster an environment where collision repair professionals can contribute their talents and resources, engage in community service and become a vital asset to the neighborhood and community at large.

The NABC Award of Distinction celebrates extraordinary efforts by individuals or groups from the collision industry who selflessly give of themselves for the benefit of others, and at the same time, exemplify the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals. This award embodies the National Auto Body Council’s mission to promote community service initiatives that change and save lives in local communities throughout the United States. The award honors acts of bravery, philanthropy, charity, and selfless acts of kindness. It transcends the rigors of daily business and reaches out to uncover those who wish to help humanity without seeking recognition for themselves.

“Across America, there are collision repair professionals who are doing incredible work to build their businesses and serve their local communities,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council. “Annually, we honor these two business leaders for their accomplishments, but also salute the thousands of other business leaders in our industry.”

“It’s an easy, quick process to submit an online nomination. We look forward to hearing and celebrating more stories of the generosity and goodwill throughout our collision industry and in local communities across the country,” added Marie Peevy, chair of NABC’s Awards Program.

For more information or questions contact Peevy at [email protected] or 630.881.7945.