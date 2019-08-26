Nominations for National Auto Body Council Board of Directors Now Open

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced that nominations are open for its board of directors. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve their industry membership.



Nominations are open for members of the NABC in good standing as of Sept. 6, 2019. If you would like to be nominated for the board or nominate someone else, follow the nomination process outlined here and complete the nomination form by Sept. 6, 2019. Or, submit the nomination form to Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC, at [email protected].

Note the following criteria for board nomination:

The nominee must be an existing NABC member in good standing as of Sept. 6, 2019

The nominee must be nominated by three current NABC members

The nomination must include a photo and bio of the nominated individual

The available NABC board positions include:

Two vacant board seats

Five board seats currently held by incumbent directors

The NABC will share the roster of qualified nominated candidates and incumbents with the NABC membership on or before Oct. 1, 2019. To attend the NABC Annual Meeting and participate in the NABC board of directors election, you must be a NABC member in good standing. No proxy votes will be allowed.

“Joining the NABC Board of Directors is a tremendous way to give back to the collision repair industry and help those in need,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “The support of the NABC board members – both in time, membership and sponsorship – enable the NABC to annually help fund hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides giveaways, NABC F.R.E.E. education events for thousands of first responders and awareness events for thousands of young drivers through the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative.”