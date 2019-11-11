National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members at SEMA Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it held its annual meeting and board elections at the 2019 SEMA Show. At the meeting, it re-elected five board members whose terms were expiring and also welcomed two new members to the board.

Active NABC members in attendance had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com

Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights

The re-elected board members include:

Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance

Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts

Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR

Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance

Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA

For 2019-2020, the NABC board of directors will be:

Kerry Angers, assistant vice president, OEM Sales, Enterprise Holdings

Barry Barbee, innovation and industry relations, Peddle

Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems

Kristle Bollans, director of replacement accounts, Hertz Corporation

Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket

Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, Original One Parts

Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation

Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com

Luke Harris, assistant vice president of innovation, USAA

Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights

Arlo Johnson, vice president, sales, CARSTAR

Michael Jordan, collision director, IRA Collision Center

Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers

Clint Marlow, director – claims innovation and customer experience, Allstate Insurance

Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts

Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance

Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO business development, I-CAR

Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance

Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA

Randy Wittig, director of special projects, LKQ Corporation

The NABC Executive Committee added three new members, with NABC membership issuing a vote of confidence in the chairman:

Darren Huggins – chairman

Clint Marlow – vice-chair of industry relations

Elizabeth Stein – vice-chair of community relations

Doug Schlueter – secretary

Brian Driehorst – treasurer

Barry Barbee – director-at-large

Domenic Brusco – immediate past chairman

“We have accomplished a great deal in 2019 and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Elizabeth Clark and Bill Mayer for their years of service.”