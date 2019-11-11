National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members at SEMA Show
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it held its annual meeting and board elections at the 2019 SEMA Show. At the meeting, it re-elected five board members whose terms were expiring and also welcomed two new members to the board.
Active NABC members in attendance had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
The re-elected board members include:
- Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
- Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR
- Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance
- Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA
For 2019-2020, the NABC board of directors will be:
- Kerry Angers, assistant vice president, OEM Sales, Enterprise Holdings
- Barry Barbee, innovation and industry relations, Peddle
- Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems
- Kristle Bollans, director of replacement accounts, Hertz Corporation
- Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket
- Brian Driehorst, vice president of business development, Original One Parts
- Keith Egan, national account manager, BETAG Innovation
- Paul Grant, president, FindPigtails.com
- Luke Harris, assistant vice president of innovation, USAA
- Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
- Arlo Johnson, vice president, sales, CARSTAR
- Michael Jordan, collision director, IRA Collision Center
- Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
- Clint Marlow, director – claims innovation and customer experience, Allstate Insurance
- Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts
- Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO business development, I-CAR
- Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance
- Debbie Teter, director of sales and marketing, Garmat USA
- Randy Wittig, director of special projects, LKQ Corporation
The NABC Executive Committee added three new members, with NABC membership issuing a vote of confidence in the chairman:
- Darren Huggins – chairman
- Clint Marlow – vice-chair of industry relations
- Elizabeth Stein – vice-chair of community relations
- Doug Schlueter – secretary
- Brian Driehorst – treasurer
- Barry Barbee – director-at-large
- Domenic Brusco – immediate past chairman
“We have accomplished a great deal in 2019 and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Elizabeth Clark and Bill Mayer for their years of service.”