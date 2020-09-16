National Coatings and Supplies Supports CIF with Creative Product Promotion

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coatings and Supplies (NCS) has answered the call to help replenish the foundation’s assistance fund by donating $25,000.

NCS promoted to their customers that they would contribute a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of clearcoat sold over a two-month period, and their customers stepped up in a big way to help provide ongoing disaster assistance.

The CIF industry assistance fund is in need of new donations after helping hundreds of individuals impacted by COVID-19. NCS is the first donor who has responded to CIF’s latest request for help with the aftereffects of Hurricane Laura and wildfires that continue to spread on the West Coast.

“We have tremendous respect for the work that the Collision Industry Foundation is doing in support of collision repair professionals across the country, and we are proud to support the overall efforts of CIF,” said John Leavy, CEO of NCS/Single Source.

CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. Most recently, CIF assisted hundreds of industry professionals and their families impacted by COVID-19.

“We could not provide the relief that we do for the industry without generous donations such as this one from NCS,” said Cheryl Boswell, treasurer of CIF and CFO of DCR Systems LLC. “In these challenging economic times, having organizations like NCS find creative ways to contribute back to the industry allows CIF to continue to deliver on our mission.”

All donations to CIF are tax deductible. To contribute to CIF for future industry support, click here.