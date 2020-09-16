Connect with us

News

National Coatings and Supplies Supports CIF with Creative Product Promotion

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coatings and Supplies (NCS) has answered the call to help replenish the foundation’s assistance fund by donating $25,000.

NCS promoted to their customers that they would contribute a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of clearcoat sold over a two-month period, and their customers stepped up in a big way to help provide ongoing disaster assistance.

The CIF industry assistance fund is in need of new donations after helping hundreds of individuals impacted by COVID-19. NCS is the first donor who has responded to CIF’s latest request for help with the aftereffects of Hurricane Laura and wildfires that continue to spread on the West Coast.

“We have tremendous respect for the work that the Collision Industry Foundation is doing in support of collision repair professionals across the country, and we are proud to support the overall efforts of CIF,” said John Leavy, CEO of NCS/Single Source.

CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. Most recently, CIF assisted hundreds of industry professionals and their families impacted by COVID-19.

“We could not provide the relief that we do for the industry without generous donations such as this one from NCS,” said Cheryl Boswell, treasurer of CIF and CFO of DCR Systems LLC. “In these challenging economic times, having organizations like NCS find creative ways to contribute back to the industry allows CIF to continue to deliver on our mission.”

All donations to CIF are tax deductible. To contribute to CIF for future industry support, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Illinois Body Shop Hosts NABC FREE Event

News: AkzoNobel Hosts First Virtual North American Performance Group Meeting

News: CREF Thanks Insurers for Donations During COVID-19

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Earn Certificates at Virtual Training Event

Advertisement

on

National Coatings and Supplies Supports CIF with Creative Product Promotion

on

ASE Survey Finds Service Professionals Adapting to Changes in Business Climate

on

Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in Oregon

on

GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Survey Finds Service Professionals Adapting to Changes in Business Climate

News: National Coatings and Supplies Supports CIF with Creative Product Promotion

Video: VIDEO: Recruiting Techs

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in Oregon

Events: GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Star Brite

Star Brite
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect