National Coatings-Single Source Donates $15,000 to CIF

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source committed to participate again in its Annual Donor Program with a second consecutive First Responder-level donation of $15,000.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“NCS/Single Source is very proud to support such a caring and benevolent organization,” said John Leavy, president and CEO of NCS/Single Source. “The Collision Industry Foundation does great work in helping individuals within our industry in their time of hardship and need.”

Added CIF Treasurer Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions, “Since CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, this generous contribution is truly appreciated to replenish CIF funds which are dedicated to assist collision professionals after disaster strikes.”