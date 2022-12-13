National Veteran Business Development Council Recognizes Hunter Engineering - BodyShop Business

Hunter Engineering announced it was recently certified as a veteran-owned business by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

NVBDC is the original veteran-owned business certification organization formed to identify and certify veteran-owned companies of all sizes. The council ensures that valid and complete documentation exists for veteran status, ownership and operational control.

“Hunter’s veteran-owned status is old news, but it’s important to recognize,” said Beau Brauer, president of Hunter. “We’re also extremely proud of the veterans who work in almost every department at Hunter.”