Body Shop Business
News/Legislation
ago

Nevada Bill Would Increase Total-Loss Threshold for Damaged Vehicles to 80 Percent

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Equipment and Tool Institute Honors Toyota, Fiat Chrysler with OE Awards

Automotive Service Association Will Hold 2018 Business Meeting at Walt Disney World

Women’s Industry Network to Host Educational Webinar Featuring Mike Jones

RUPES Introduces New Microfiber Polishing Pads

CARSTAR 76 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Helps Local Church Group Raise Money for Youth in Africa

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

The Nevada State Assembly Transportation Committee is considering a bill that would revise the formula by which a vehicle is considered a total loss.

Nevada Assembly Bill 368 proposes to increase the total-loss threshold from 65 percent to 80 percent. For a damaged vehicle to be considered a total loss, the actual or estimated cost of parts and labor required to repair the vehicle would have to be 80 percent or more of the vehicle’s retail value.

“Assembly Bill 368 provides cleanup language to a section in [Nevada Revised Statute] 487.790 that governs the provisions of a total-loss vehicle,” Assemblyman Paul Anderson, the bill’s primary sponsor, said during an April 4 committee hearing. He added that changes to the law in 2003 and 2011 “made it confusing to accurately and properly determine when a vehicle is considered a total loss, potentially putting unsafe cars on the roads.”

“The current system causes a lot of stress and confusion for both consumers and insurance professionals, and Assembly Bill 368 aims to simplify the language in the statute and certainly hoping to make roads safer for Nevadans,” Anderson said.

In addition to changing the total-loss threshold to 80 percent, Nevada AB 368 specifies that the percentage is of the retail value of the vehicle as opposed to the fair-market value. The bill provides requirements for how “retail value” and the costs of parts and labor are calculated for the purposes of applying the formula.

The bill also states that a vehicle is a total-loss vehicle if the owner obtains a salvage title as a result of the damage to the vehicle.

Watch the Transportation Committee and stakeholders discuss the bill:

 

 

 

 

 

Show Full Article