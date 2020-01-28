New Book on Leadership Published for Collision Repair Managers

A new book has been published specifically for collision repair managers titled, “From Doing to Leading: Your Guide for Inspiring People on the Front Lines,” by John Stuef and Amy Bradshaw.

“The book is written for the ‘doers,’ the frontline workers in the collision repair and service industries who are out there every day running their shops and doing their best to lead their teams and businesses,” said Stuef, who has owned, operated and managed collision repair facilities over his 40-year career. “It is a great read for anyone in the industry who is looking for some guidance on successful leadership techniques.” In 2016, Stuef was working as a regional manager in charge of running six collision shops in the Charleston, S.C., market when he realized how little managerial training was available for people looking to run a successful shop and decided to write a book. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to learn and grow as a leader,” said Stuef. “I saw a real need for leadership advice that catered to frontline workers, specifically in the body shop business. I’m the first to admit that I’ve made some mistakes and wanted to share what I have learned so I could save others from making some of the same mistakes.”

