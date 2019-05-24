New CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock Will Compete in 2019 Seafair Hydro Race

CARSTAR has announced a partnership with KISW 99.9-FM “The Rock” and Go Fast Turn Left Racing for the 2019 Seafair unlimited hydroplane race. Go Fast Turn Left’s brand-new race boat will be known as CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock for the August 2-4 event on Lake Washington.

“We’re thrilled to be representing CARSTAR and KISW with our new state-of-the-art hull and plan to bring a new level of competition to the long-running, fan-driven Miss Rock campaign!” said Greg O’Farrell, owner of Go Fast Turn Left.

Added CARSTAR Representative Kevin Parsons, “This is CARSTAR’s third year partnering with KISW to bring back the legendary Miss Rock Hydro. 2019 will be very exciting with the Go Fast Turn Left partnership and the new-and-improved CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock. Gone are the days of fires and engine failures. This boat will compete for the front of the pack and a trophy!”

“Our entire team is beyond excited that the legacy of The Miss Rock will continue into Seafair 2019,” said Demetri Skokos, senior account executive with KISW. “CARSTAR’s dedication to building their brand and finding meaningful ways to connect with their current and future customers is what makes it all possible. We feel fortunate that Go Fast Turn Left Racing has inspired a new design in addition to many impressive performance enhancements.”

Miss Rock will be on display July 20 during the CARSTAR KISW Seafair Kick Off Party at Drunky‘s Two Shoe BBQ, 9655 16th Ave. SW, Seattle and the July 25 CARSTAR Golf Tournament in Newcastle.

The 2019 CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock display hull is taking shape at Go Fast Turn Left’s Maple Valley shop.