 New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms, have forced the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to an unpredictable future.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced it has published its Crash Course Q2 2024 Report, which focuses on how severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms, are impacting the auto insurance and collision repair industries, and provides updates on data, insights, and trends impacting auto claims and repairs.

Related Articles

The report is based on information derived from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury and personal injury protection (PIP)/medical payments (MedPay) casualty claims processed by CCC customers using the company’s solutions.

Crash Course Q2 2024 examines how severe weather has expanded its geographical impact, forcing the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to new patterns and prepare for an unpredictable future. The report highlights significant increases in repair times and costs due to storm-related damages. Specifically, hail-related auto claims rose to 11.8% of all comprehensive claims in 2023, up from 9% in 2020, with average repair costs for hail-damaged vehicles increasing by 15% over the past three years. In addition, hail claims are on average 21.7% more costly to repair than the average comprehensive claim and 25.6% costlier than the average repairable claim.

“Extreme weather events are increasing in severity, becoming major disruptors in the auto claims and repair industry,” said Kyle Krumlauf, director of industry analytics at CCC and co-author of Crash Course. “Our Q2 report delivers critical insights, showing that the frequency and severity of storms are not just a seasonal issue but a persistent challenge that demands strategic planning and swift adaptation from industry players.”

Key findings of the Crash Course Q2 2024 Report include:

  • Record storms and increased costs: The surge in billion-dollar weather events has led to higher claims costs and longer repair times. A case study in the report highlights Hurricane Ian’s impact in 2022, where comprehensive estimates tripled in affected states and increased nearly sevenfold in Florida.
  • Geographic shifts: The migration of populations to hurricane and hail-prone areas like Florida, Colorado and Texas has intensified the impact on insurers and repair shops, leading to higher volumes of claims and stressing the existing repair infrastructure.
  • Vehicle repair costs rising: The average total cost of repair (TCOR) increased 3.3% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, with labor rates and parts costs contributing to the rise. Q1 2024 saw significant improvements in repair cycle times, with vehicles entering repair shops six days sooner compared to Q4 2023.
  • Electric vehicles (EVs) repairable claims growing: EVs accounted for 2.4% of all repairable claims in Q1 2024, up from 1.6% in Q1 2023. The average repair cost for EVs is 46.9% higher than for non-EVs, primarily due to higher labor costs. For vehicles three years and newer, the average repair cost for EVs is 19.5% more than non-EVs.
  • Casualty and medical costs continue to rise: Medical treatment costs for auto claims are rising, with high-dollar procedures experiencing significant inflation. Additionally, uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) injury claims increased by 44%, rising from 9.4% in Q1 2023 to 13.5% in Q1 2024, as households struggle with rising auto insurance premiums.
  • Subrogation trends: High turnover among adjusters is hindering subrogation efforts, leading to a 16% decrease in referrals. Carriers are increasingly using technology to streamline subrogation processes and improve recovery rates.

Previously published annually, Crash Course is being released quarterly in 2024 to provide more frequent updates on key trends and insights. The Q2 2024 report is the 30th edition of Crash Course.

To download the full report, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions recently opened the doors to a newly constructed collision repair center in its home Chicagoland market.

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 1652 Waukegan Rd in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10. It marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past sixth months, following the successful acquisition of Adams Collision in December.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces RAVIN AI as New Corporate Member

RAVIN AI is a leading software company specializing in AI-powered vehicle inspection products and services.

By Jason Stahl
Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Conducting Parts Specialist Survey

ASE will randomly award 10 Cabela’s $50 gift cards to those who take the survey.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR Participates in SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

This year marks the second consecutive year I-CAR and its Collision Careers talent attraction platform will have a robust exhibit presence at the event.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Snap-on Launches New ADAS for Experts Site

ADASforExperts.com will help Tru-Point equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

The theme for this year’s event being Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel is, “The Intersection of Data & Mobility.”

By Jason Stahl
Cascade Collision Acquires Lone Peak Collision in Utah

Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Navy Veteran at Wreck Week

The NABC, Allstate and Texas Collision Centers donated a refurbished vehicle to disabled U.S. Navy veteran Demi Sims during Wreck Week June 21-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

By Jason Stahl